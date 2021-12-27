Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 84,192 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,192 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $99,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 129,682 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 67.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 89,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NYSE:HASI opened at $53.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.