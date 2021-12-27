Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.22% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $91,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $180.03 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

