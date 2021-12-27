Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 52,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.82 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32.

