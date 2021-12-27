Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Decreased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

VHT traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.69. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.08 and a 200 day moving average of $254.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

