Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 460.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

VAW opened at $191.85 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $151.95 and a one year high of $197.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.47.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

