Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lowered by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 710.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 315,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $252.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.