Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Increased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,953. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.20 and a 52 week high of $151.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

