Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Cut by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $479,619,000.

VOO stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.48. 83,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,346. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $335.37 and a one year high of $435.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

