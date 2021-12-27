Vega Protocol Trading Up 17.6% This Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $83.85 million and $4.14 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $9.98 or 0.00020074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 8,405,456 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

