VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. Increases Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,300 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for about 38.7% of VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.67% of StoneCo worth $71,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 22.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. 30,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNE. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price target on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

