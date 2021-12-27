Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.59.

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$16.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.57. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.51 and a 1-year high of C$16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.04.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

