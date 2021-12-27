Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $58,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,648.50.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,439.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,491.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,477.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

