Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680,456 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $60,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ VSMV opened at $41.34 on Monday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

