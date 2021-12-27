Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $66,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

