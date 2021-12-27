Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 101,057 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $57,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in ResMed by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after buying an additional 444,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $258.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

