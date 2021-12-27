Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,636 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $61,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.