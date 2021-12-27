Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $216.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day moving average of $225.72. The company has a market capitalization of $417.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.