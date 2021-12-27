Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 873,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $194,589,000 after purchasing an additional 71,569 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in Visa by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 342,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 33,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.67. The stock had a trading volume of 57,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.72. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $415.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

