Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $244,000.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

