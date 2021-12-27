Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,823 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

