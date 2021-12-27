Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $289,000 Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $73.77.

