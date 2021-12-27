Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $423,000 Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,954 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,027,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $117.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

