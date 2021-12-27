Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DADA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after buying an additional 2,188,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 834,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 314,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

Shares of DADA opened at $14.01 on Monday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.