W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

