Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $913.92 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $925.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $900.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

