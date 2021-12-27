Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $30,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

