Wade G W & Inc. Has $16.10 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

CVS stock opened at $101.31 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $102.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

