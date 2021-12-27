Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Waste Management by 94.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 16.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Waste Management by 114.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $161.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

