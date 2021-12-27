Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 25,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $387.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.31. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

