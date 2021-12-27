Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $161.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

