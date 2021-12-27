Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) Insider Douglas Burger Purchases 198,500 Shares of Stock

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) insider Douglas Burger acquired 198,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$69,598.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,355,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,033,225.44.

Douglas Burger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Douglas Burger bought 51,321 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,905.71.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Douglas Burger bought 156,068 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$43,138.44.

On Friday, October 8th, Douglas Burger bought 120,501 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,537.69.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Burger bought 270,042 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$65,908.61.

CVE:WEE opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$33.67 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13. Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.12.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

