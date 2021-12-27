Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,904.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,758.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

