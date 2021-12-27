Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,040 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $185,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $106.15 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

