WebDollar Hits Market Cap of $3.24 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WebDollar has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. WebDollar has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $117,019.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00083968 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,720,086,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,772,137,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io

Buying and Selling WebDollar

