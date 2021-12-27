Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently:

12/21/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/15/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2021 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.45) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 390 ($5.24).

12/6/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/2/2021 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.12) price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.18) to GBX 484 ($6.51). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.32) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 620 ($8.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/1/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.32) price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 490 ($6.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 447.70 ($6.02). 3,135,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,614,352. The stock has a market cap of £91.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 435.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 415.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.22).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($225,506.14).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

