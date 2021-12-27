Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS: FUPBY) recently:

12/23/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,417. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

