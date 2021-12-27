Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $1,304,931. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,539,000 after buying an additional 244,620 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 129.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,701,000 after buying an additional 3,608,311 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after buying an additional 3,814,817 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Welbilt by 70.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,918,000 after buying an additional 1,611,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 26.8% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,275,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,118,000 after buying an additional 692,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.81. 21,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 2.29. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

