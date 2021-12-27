WELL Price Down 6.1% This Week (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, WELL has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. WELL has a market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $3,774.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

