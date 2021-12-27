Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will post $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.35 billion. Weyerhaeuser posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $10.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

