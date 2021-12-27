Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,646 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115,583 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

