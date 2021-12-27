Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Invests $451,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 82,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK opened at $52.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 331.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

