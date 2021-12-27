Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after acquiring an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $979,091,000 after purchasing an additional 272,703 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

