Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Humana by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 13,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 96,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,363,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM stock opened at $460.54 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.64 and its 200-day moving average is $432.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.