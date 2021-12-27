WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,551 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $485.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

