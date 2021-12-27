WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NYSE:UHS opened at $128.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

