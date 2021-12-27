WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $405,000 Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,811 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of WTI opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $471.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.00.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

