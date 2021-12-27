WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 39.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Associated Banc by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Associated Banc by 70.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 896,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 36.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after acquiring an additional 714,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

