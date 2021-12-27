WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,508 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RICK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RICK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $690.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

