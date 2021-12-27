Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $50.94

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.94, but opened at $49.36. Xometry shares last traded at $50.36, with a volume of 2,848 shares changing hands.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,200 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,869,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,109,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

