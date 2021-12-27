Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,070. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

